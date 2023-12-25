MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Christmas is a day where families spend time together and open gifts, but what about those who are away from family?

Kx News visits one restaurant that is spending their Christmas spreading joy to others.

Schatz Crossroads truck stop is open during Christmas, bringing cheer to those passing through or need a place to eat.

Staff even dressed up in the Christmas spirit. They could be home enjoying the day, but instead, they are helping diners enjoy the day.

“In my opinion, somebody has to be here. I love that we are able to serve the community. I mean, get people hot meals on Christmas, especially for the people that don’t have the families to go sit down and eat with. It is nice to sit with a friend and come eat at Schatz, honestly,” said Malachai, nighttime manager at Schatz Crossroads Truck Stop.

For the holidays, the general manager and prep cook decided on what meals they will be serving, and there are options.

“We are serving the turkey dinner, the ham and yams, and then a combo platter, which is the turkey and the ham with mash potatoes, tomato vegetable soup, a dinner roll, cranberries, and a white cake,” said Malachai.

And they are busy this holiday. They expected a good number of people to dine in today, but they were surprised how many people decided to spend Christmas at Schatz.

“We are pretty busy on the weekends every week. I mean, we are one of the busier restaurants but yes, today especially and the holidays especially, because we are the only ones who are really open all day,” said Malachai.

Kx News spoke with one diner who had this to say about coming here.

“The people are really nice. It is fun place to spend time with your family and enjoy some good food and just enjoy Christmas,” said Tyler, a diner at Schatz Crossroads Truck Stop.

Malachai says his favorite part about serving others on this day is the joy they bring others by making them laugh, giving them food, and providing a nice environment.

Schatz Crossroads Truck Stop will be open until 11 PM Christmas evening, if you are looking for somewhere to spend your Christmas.