A church in Minot says your typical holiday tradition could change someone’s life

More than 20 percent of the population in Cambodia lives under the poverty line, and the ones who are affected most are children. But one church, right here in the Peace Garden State is helping to lower that number.

Holiday deals are all around this year but Eagles Wings Community Church has a deal they say you can’t beat. You can buy a holiday favorite and give back all at once.

“Buy A Tree, Change A Life started in Florida by a church that had a family that was trying to adopt a child and there was a member of their church that had sold Christmas trees in the past,” said Pastor Travis Hovde.

The church sold 450 Christmas trees and raised $25,000. Since then, churches all around the world have joined in on the cause, not only to help adopt children but to help kids globally and locally. And for the 5th year, Eagles Wings Community Church is doing their part.

“So, we support People for Care and Learning, which is in Cambodia and then we support Project Ignite Light, which is right here in North Dakota,” said Pastor Travis.

Christmas trees ranging from 3 to 11 feet fill a big blue and white striped tent off of 16 street.

Last year the church raised more than $15,000. This year hoping to raise even more with the help of the community.

“This is the first year we found out about it,” said Joshua Nelson.

Joshua Nelson says with everything going on in the world, he thought it would be a good idea to give back to those in need, all while getting in the holiday spirit.

Nelson added, “Everyone has their own struggles. Obviously, 2020 has some unique struggles for certain people.”

Unique struggles that we may not understand, but Pastor Travis says that doesn’t mean we can’t help.

“I think this year, just all the more. It’s a reminder that we need each other. It’s a reminder that we are all in this together. And this is just a great way to express love. To give. To love your neighbor as yourself, and that’s what we are doing.

The church will be selling trees until December 11th, but you might want to hurry. The pastor says in the years past, they have gone fast.