A closer look at North Dakota’s COVID-19 testing strategy

Testing has been at the center of North Dakota’s COVID-19 response since March.

The Department of Health says it’s still the best mitigation strategy to this day, and the number of tests conducted now has multiped since then.

As a result, the Peace Garden State does the second-most testing per capita in the country.

Nicole Brunelle, the Health Department’s Section Chief for Research and Response says North Dakota has plenty of supplies to test whoever needs or wants one.

The state is broken into eight regions, with a lead public health agency in each that meets every week. The purpose is to be able to set up mass testing sites as needed in each zone.

Brunelle says there are between five and 10 large testing events per day across the state.

“We work together with the local public health units and also with the North Dakota National Guard, who has been a huge resource to us. Without them, we would not be able to do the large amount of testing that we can,” she added.

While Brunelle says supplies are stocked, more manpower is always needed to conduct testing. She says the state is still hiring.

