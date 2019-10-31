A Cloudy & Cool Halloween This Year

Today: Increasing clouds as highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’re still below average by almost 10 degrees. The southwesterly wind will become a bit breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A slight chance for a wintry mix in far western ND.

Trick or treat forecast: While many will stay dry, don’t be surprised to see a light wintry mix, if not a few light snow showers. Most temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s by the trick or treating hours (6 pm – 9 pm). Wind should be light out of the northwest.

Tonight: A slightly warmer night with cloudy skies and light snow. Lows will drop to the 203 and 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering snow showers by morning. The max snow accumulation will be around 1″-2″. Many areas will only see a dusting. Highs will warm back to the mid to upper 30s. Prepare for the wind as the northwesterly wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.