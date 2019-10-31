A Cloudy & Cool Halloween This Year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds as highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’re still below average by almost 10 degrees. The southwesterly wind will become a bit breezy at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. A slight chance for a wintry mix in far western ND.

Trick or treat forecast: While many will stay dry, don’t be surprised to see a light wintry mix, if not a few light snow showers. Most temperatures will be in the lower to mid-30s by the trick or treating hours (6 pm – 9 pm). Wind should be light out of the northwest.

Tonight: A slightly warmer night with cloudy skies and light snow. Lows will drop to the 203 and 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering snow showers by morning. The max snow accumulation will be around 1″-2″. Many areas will only see a dusting. Highs will warm back to the mid to upper 30s. Prepare for the wind as the northwesterly wind will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells"

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

WX

Thumbnail for the video titled "WX"

Ward Social

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Social"

College App

Thumbnail for the video titled "College App"

Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hay Bales"

Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animals"

ND Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Superintendent"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge