MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In lieu of Project BEE closing unexpectedly, neighbors and local organizations are rallying together to pick up the slack.

Several non-profits, churches, and businesses in Minot are creating resources for those affected.

The diaper pantry was a main resource provided by Project BEE. Now, the founder of the Matthew 25 Project is creating their own, temporarily.

If people want to donate diapers there are several drop-off locations including: Central Brew, Nickel and Dodge, The Station, the Matthew 25 Project, and Cornerstone Church.

The F-5 project is also holding an online diaper drive on their website and Facebook page.

“Matthew 25 is just trying to get the ball rolling, I don’t know if we will be a permanent solution to the problem, but we are willing to fill that gap until one is found,” said the Founder of Matthew 25 Project, Melissa Maasjo. “So, we are collecting diapers today at the Matthew 25 shop, at Cornerstone. And then tonight we will come up with a plan to get them distributed. So, if people are regular clients of the diaper pantry, they need to reach out to Matthew 25, get their name on the list, and we will get them what they need for the holiday weekend.”

When it comes to needing a place to sleep, Youthworks is the point of contact for that. And, the Youth For Christ Church is acting as a warming center right now through January 3.

For more services, reach out to Community Action, The Men’s Winter Refuge, The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry, and other local non-profits in the Minot area.

Leaders say to keep checking with those organizations since things can change because there is not a permanent solution just yet.

“A location is the primary, not problem, but the primary obstacle right now to find a place to have the warming house,” explained Maasjo. “I think as far as staffing goes there are lots of Project BEE former employees that are desperately wanting to see their clients taken care of. And there’s just tons of people in the community who want to help.”

SERVICES

Diapers:

Matthew 25 Project– 701-922-2622 2410 30th Ave NW Minot ND 58703

Diaper Donations:

Cornerstone Church– 701-852-0315 1000 3rd St NE Minot, ND 58703

Central Brew– 400 East Central Ave, Suite 104, Minot, North Dakota 58701

Nickel & Dodge– 14 W Central Avenue, Minot, ND 58701

The Station– 1303 S Broadway Minot, ND 58701

F5 online diaper drive: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3SNQSO1H6HRX6?ref_=wl_share

Shelter and services:

Minot Youth for Christ Church– (701) 839-4660 318 5th Ave NW, Minot, ND 58703

Men’s Winter Refuge– 701-822-2585 1038 43rd Street SE Minot, ND 58701

United Way– 701-839- 2994 300 3rd Ave SW, Ste. F Minot, ND 58701

Minot non-profit leaders and neighbors are meeting Thursday night at Cornerstone church to discuss a permanent solution for the needs in the area.

If you know of a service we did not list, please send us an email to: NDfirst@kxnet.com letting us know what that service is so we can list it.