BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This holiday season, the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office once again challenged state agencies to a food collection competition.

For the second year in a row, the challenge is benefitting local food pantries. But, this is the first year that these two food banks will be supported.

Agencies dropped off the food on Monday at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and Ministry on the Margins.

KX stopped by the Ministry on the Margins, who says they were able to put the donations to good use Tuesday in light of the recent snowstorm.

Sister Kathleen says the sizable donation was greatly appreciated and very much needed.

Josh Gallion, the state auditor, says that places like the Ministry on the Margin continue to help even when they don’t necessarily have it, which is inspiring.

“It’s been a lot of fun to know that the work that we’re doing in this effort is going to help people right here in our home community,” said Gallion.

In all, 11 different agencies participated in the competition. And, to determine the winner, the total food collected by each agency was divided by the number of people in their agency.

This year’s winner was the Office of the Governor, gathering 2,556 items.

“This time of year it’s so important to recognize that we do have people in need here in Bismarck, and to know that we can use our positions and leverage, the staff in the work that we do to try to benefit those folks,” said Gallion.

The grand total for all the donated items this year is 6,141.