A Continuing Question: How Will the Real ID Affect North Dakota Tribes?

A few weeks back KX News brought up the question: What effect will the Real ID requirement have on Tribal citizens?

According to people we talked to, this was the first time this question was asked. Tonight, we have some new developments.

Last month we spoke with the Executive Director for the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission and the North Dakota DOT Driver’s License Director, but our state officials left us with a lot of unanswered questions.

The biggest debate going around right now is whether or not tribal citizens will still be able to use their tribal IDs to get onto a domestic flight, after the October 2020 deadline.

Today, we sat down with the Executive Director for nonprofit North Dakota Native vote.

The short answer to the flight question is, yes. A tribal ID is a federally recognized photo ID that will get you on a domestic flight.

But, that’s not what Nicole Donaghy has been hearing.

“It does have it on their website, but I fly a lot every year and I talked to TSA, and they said, ‘Well you have to have a state ID’,” shared the ND Native Vote Executive Director.

KX News reached out to the Public Affairs Manager for the regional TSA Office today.

She told us if any travelers are being told they cannot, or will not be able to, use their federally-issued tribal ID, they need to ask for a supervisor because this is not true. They absolutely can use it to get on a domestic flight, even after the real ID deadline.

After the voter ID controversy during last year’s election, this is something that is important to her organization: to make sure all tribal citizens will have the proper documentation come next October and November.