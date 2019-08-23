A Controversial Scientific Breakthrough

Just under a year ago, China announced the birth of the world’s first gene-edited twins.

The Biophysicist says they used a technology known as CRISPR to selectively ‘snip’ out pieces of genes, and replace them with more desirable DNA.

The genetic modification is supposed to protect the twins from HIV.

While it’s exciting to break barriers in medicine and biology, some scientists are worried about how ethical it is to alter humans.

KX News spoke with a couple of experts from a National Bioethics center. They told us this is news everyone should be following.

The Director of Education says the edited genes could have negative side effects that we don’t know about yet, and the altered DNA will be passed down for generations.

Joseph Meaney, President of National Catholic Bioethics Center shares, “We just know a little bit. I mean the human genome was just sequenced 10-15 years ago. We’re in the very infancy of all this science, and to think that we know everything, that we can do everything, is a bit presumptuous.”

He went on to say gene-editing could have a future in the US, in curing genetic diseases. But, he’s worried it will become a platform for the creation of what he calls ‘super-humans’ down the road, leaving everyone else, behind.