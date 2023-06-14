MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A young lady has been called to serve our great state, receiving the title of Miss North Dakota 2023. KX News spoke with Sydney Helgeson to learn more about her journey through the competition, her volunteer platform, and how she plans to serve our state for the next year.

Below is a portion of the conversation with Helgeson:

Q: I know you’re coming off a whirlwind of a weekend, so tell me about that crowning moment. What were you feeling when you heard that you were the new Miss North Dakota?

A: “I was just overjoyed. I’ve been competing in the Miss America Organization for about 11 years now. So just being on that stage after all the time I’ve put into the organization, all the growth I’ve experienced, it was really a surreal moment. And it was the 75th anniversary of the Miss North Dakota organization specifically, and so it was just such a special year to be crowned Miss North Dakota.”

Q: You’re no stranger to the program. As you said, you were Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, which is also, for those of you who don’t know, part of the Miss America program. It’s just the teen version. So you’re no stranger to the program. How have you seen this program evolve?

A: “So, I really attest a lot to the teen program in my growth. I was Miss North Dakota’s Teen during my junior year of high school, and so I had a lot of great experiences that year. And that was also the year that Cara Mund became Miss North Dakota’s, first-ever Miss America. And so I got to learn a lot from her. And then, once she became Miss America, I also got a second Miss North Dakota that took over that job. So I had two incredible women that year to really look up to. Which inspired me to continue after my teen journey to come back and compete for Miss.”

Q: A big part of the Miss America organization is your platform. I know that you’re really involved with United Way. So tell me about your platform.

A: “It’s called Live United Building Stronger Communities Together, which, like you said, really focuses on my partnership with the United Way. And I built that partnership actually as an intern for the United Way in my hometown of Bismarck. And so through that internship, I just really saw the significant impact we were making in our local communities. And so I think it’s really important. That’s where the work starts, and really diving into each community and seeing what those specific needs are for each community. So I’m excited to travel the state and really see how I can connect with each community, and see the best ways that I can advocate and get involved with those communities.”

Q: You are headed to Miss America, to the big stage. How excited are you about that?

A: “I’m very excited. As I mentioned, I got to see Cara Mund become Miss America, and so just getting to go there and see that experience makes me even more excited to have that experience for myself — and hopefully have a similar experience.”

Q: What are you looking forward to most during your special year?

A: “I think what I’m most excited about is just connecting with people from all across the state. I love meeting the kiddos — all the young people — but also meeting older generations, and just getting to hear everyone’s stories across our beautiful state. I just wanna tell little girls that you can do it, you can dream it, no matter what.”