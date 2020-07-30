A COVID-19 study found 60% of recovered patients had heart problems

Here’s what we know:

For some COVID-19 patients, even after getting through it and getting that negative test that puts you in the clear, some are still living with the side effects.

The Journal of the American Medical Association recently conducted a study with patients who had recovered. JAMA scientists found heart conditions in 78 of the 100 patients involved.

And 60 percent had ongoing Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. This was in patients that did not have preexisting conditions before contracting the coronavirus.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says he’s heard of several lasting effects, including blood clots and lung damage, among others.

He says JAMA is one of the more trustworthy journals out there, but again, studies are being pushed out quicker than usual so this will be something to watch.

“When there’s damage to the heart, it may last forever, or it may last for weeks or months before it gets improved. It just depends,” Dr. Wynne elaborated.

On a positive note, he adds, health experts are seeing fewer hospitalizations and patients in the ICU. But, he says these long-lasting effects are something to be concerned about and it’s just another reason to follow CDC guidelines.