A COVID Christmas: Santa’s coming to Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, but with social distancing and no lap-sitting

Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

The pandemic isn’t stopping Santa from setting up shop at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck — but he will be practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

In-person visits with jolly old St. Nick are available but, to do so, you will need to reserve a 15-minute time slot online.

 The visits will be contactless and hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Face masks are required to visit Santa for children age 2 and up as well as for adults.

You can make your reservations here, but hurry — available time slots are filling up.

Santa is also offering several online options to visit, such as live Zoom calls, a “Story Time With Santa” program, and digital ways to take photos with Santa in a “Create Holiday Magic” online event. It’s not a free activity — details and costs are here.

Santa will be at Kirkwood November 27 through Christmas Eve.

