A COVID Christmas: Santa’s coming to Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, but with social distancing and no lap-sitting

The pandemic isn’t stopping Santa from setting up shop at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck — but he will be practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.
In-person visits with jolly old St. Nick are available but, to do so, you will need to reserve a 15-minute time slot online.
The visits will be contactless and hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Face masks are required to visit Santa for children age 2 and up as well as for adults.
You can make your reservations here, but hurry — available time slots are filling up.
Santa is also offering several online options to visit, such as live Zoom calls, a “Story Time With Santa” program, and digital ways to take photos with Santa in a “Create Holiday Magic” online event. It’s not a free activity — details and costs are here.
Santa will be at Kirkwood November 27 through Christmas Eve.