“A danger to the health and safety of inmates”: state documents detail temporary closure of Rolette Co. Jail

The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the Rolette County Jail’s “non-compliance with North Dakota Correctional Facility Standards presents a danger to the health and safety of inmates,” according to documents published on the department’s website.

KX News reported on Friday that the county jail in Rolla was ordered to temporarily close on Monday, June 22nd. The order is directly related to the death of a 19-year-old woman at the facility on June 4th.

According to the DOCR’s order, staff at the Rolette County Jail failed to complete a medical screening of the inmate, even as surveillance footage showed her appearing to need attention. The DOCR says staff failed to check on her every 15 minutes — a standard laid out by the state.

The document concludes by stating that the Rolette County Jail “failed to comply with at least three” state standards, and ordering that the jail close while a full investigation of the inmate’s death is conducted.

Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson told KX News last week that he will treat the closure as an opportunity to retrain his staff in order to better avoid and prevent future inmate deaths.

You can read the full closure order by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation here.