MCCLUSKY, N.D. (KXNET) — Many of our rural North Dakota towns have populations under a thousand, and KX News visited one of those towns to learn a little bit more about how the court system works in a rural area.

Located at the geographical center of our state, McClusky has North Dakota’s heart, and so do the employees here at the Sheridan County Courthouse.

So, what does a typical day in the life look like for Sheridan County employees?

“Every day is different, an unique in its own way,” shared Sheriff Trent Naser,” but usually pretty enjoyable. Some days, not so much.”

Deputy Clerk Sylvia Schell had an interesting beginning at the courthouse.

“I started out as the janitor for 10 years,” she stated, “and the clerk that was here before retired. The clerk that’s here now moved up, and she hired me as the deputy.”

One of Schell’s duties is assisting with court primarily over Zoom, every first Wednesday of the month. But because the population is so small, trials are a rare sight. Schell says she got to act as bailiff for the last trial in town, simply because they do not have one

“We just had a trial in December,” she stated. “That was the first we’ve had since I’ve been here that actually went to trial and I’ve been in this office for 10 years now. It was interesting to see how all that worked because I had never gone through that process before. I got to do a few things that I didn’t do before, so that was interesting.”

Sheriff Naser says that the small-town life has benefits and drawbacks, just like anywhere else.

“You know pretty much everybody,” he stated, “and it’s kind of the old ‘Mayberry’ type, where everybody knows you and you know everybody for the most part. That can be a plus and a minus for the job — the plus being you know all the people you’re dealing with, the minus can be sometimes you’re dealing with someone you know really well. Sometimes, those encounters aren’t always positive in their mind but for the most part, I enjoy the smaller aspect.”

Currently, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is a three-person department, and around 15 people work in the courthouse.