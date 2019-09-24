A Day In The Life Of A Crossing Guard

They may not be first responders, but they put their lives on the line for school children every day. They’re crossing guards, and KX News talked with one about her day-to-day life making sure everyone under her watch is safe.

You may have seen her, she holds up traffic with a sign. But it’s all for a purpose.

“She keeps all of us safe, so we don’t get run over,” said Sunrise Elementary student Hannah Thompson.

She keeps them safe in all types of weather, even when temperatures drop below freezing.

“She is really nice. Sometimes in the winter, we give her hot cocoa because she stands in the cold,” said another Sunrise student, Kylee Vallejo.

“She” is Becky Seime, a crossing guard near the school for the past four years.

“I love kids! Love seeing their growth and I love seeing how happy they are,” said Seime. “So, I love being out here in the morning and getting a chance to greet every kid every morning before they step in the doors.”

She’s greeting kids and getting them safely across the street before many people are awake or at work.

“I come in and work at 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., every day. It’s full-time through the school year, so nine months out of the year. So, this is my everyday job,” Seime explained.

But when that school bell rings, she transitions from being a crossing guard to an instructional aid in the classrooms.

“I help the kids that have special needs or that have learning disabilities, to make sure they are getting all the knowledge that they need and that they can keep up with their classes,” said Seime.

She’s always on top of things, whether it’s an eye on the cars or the kids riding in them. And the names, in her business, you can’t forget the names.

“There is Chloe, Noah, Mya, Jackson and more,” she said.

At the end of school, when everyone has crossed safely for the day, Seime goes home knowing she brought a little sunshine in someone’s life.

There are 25 crossing guards in Bismarck. If you are interested in being a crossing guard, contact your local school district.