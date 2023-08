MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The body of a 30-year-old man was found dead in a neighborhood.

Police told KX News that it happened just before 7 p.m., along 31st Ave SW.

So far, police say they know who the man is, but they are not sharing his name.

It’s unclear how the man died, but police say they found the man along the road.

Minot Police Department say they treat all deaths as suspicious until proven otherwise.

KX News contacted the police and they are not interviewing right now.