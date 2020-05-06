A deep dive into the origin of the “dark web”: Why experts say, just stay away

The World Wide Web goes far beyond what you can find in a Google search.

Within the “deep web”, which goes beyond the surface-level internet we all access every day, is a “black market” of the internet. It’s more commonly called the “dark web”.

It’s a massive online marketplace where users buy drugs, guns and other illicit products you might not even know exist.

KX News has been investigating this for months. This is a story of how the dark web came to be, and why it will likely always be around.

“You could say the founding of the web was actually, kind of the founding of the dark web,” shared Bis-Man Area Tech Guru Marlo Anderson.

In that context, it’s safe to say the dark web has been around since at least the 1980s, if not, the 1970s.

So what’s it all about? What’s for sale on the dark web?

“Drugs and sex,” Anderson answered. “I mean those are probably the two big things; Human trafficking is just a huge, huge deal on the dark web as well. But anything that is illegal, basically, is going to probably be found on the dark web simply because of the anonymity of it.”

He says only about 15% of all websites out there are actually searchable.

“So when you see ‘w-w-w dot some company dot com’ that actually is a series of numbers very similar to your telephone number. So it’d be like ‘123.456.789…whatever’. The dark web is really just those numbers. They don’t register it with anybody,” Anderson explained.

In other words, you can’t just search for dark web sites, as you would search for an online clothing shop for example.

“You have to have special browsers…not that it’s difficult to do,” Anderson added.

The dark web became more mainstream with the advent of website, “The Silk Road” in 2011.

“It almost mimicked buying and selling something from Amazon. So you could log in, view a list of people selling drugs anonymously. You could see what kind of rating they had. You could rate them as one star or five stars for how good or bad their customer service was. They could leave comments. And that kind of really catapulted that drug market into that kind of scene, and that’s what made that one so big,” an Anonymous Criminal Intelligence Analyst for the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation shared.

The FBI called The Silk Road “the most sophisticated and extensive criminal marketplace on the Internet”, before shutting it down in 2013.

We asked Anderson if the shut down diminished the dark web at all.

He responded, “No, in fact, it just became prominent at the time. People just knew about it, but yeah, I don’t think the dark web has gone anywhere, except maybe it’s become more prominent in today’s world.”

In fact, CBS News reported similar sites popped back up just weeks after The Silk Road was shut down.

“It’s something that, as long as people look for a way to make it happen, they’re going to be able to find a way,” explained the Anonymous Criminal Analyst.

Experts say, as long as the internet is around, the dark web is here to stay.

Both experts we sat down with have a word of caution: just because you can access the dark web, does not mean you should. They say the possible consequences are serious enough that it’s not worth even experimenting with.

The Criminal Intelligence Analyst says the more people hear about the dark web, the more curious they become.

He says while that’s just human nature, there are some pretty big reasons to stay away.

The Analyst says just by accessing the dark web, you could open your computer up to a host of malicious programs and files, that could be running without you knowing about it.

He told KX News identity theft and fraud are also common on the dark web.

The BCI Agent says the average person just doesn’t need to use it.

“There’s a lot of nasty stuff on the dark web: things that you don’t want to see, things that could get you in trouble just for existing on your computer. And, there’s a lot of people on the dark web that are looking to take advantage of anyone that doesn’t quite know how to keep themselves safe online,” he explained.

Tech Guru Marlo Anderson adds, there are ways people on the dark web can access your home without you seeking it out.

They do this by hacking into your smart devices, like a web cam, or even a baby monitor.

The solution: any time you buy any new device, change the username and password from the defaults right away. And, keep changing your passwords regularly.