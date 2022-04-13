It’s day two of a potentially historic storm and digging yourself out of the snow is getting even more difficult for some.

With this spring snowstorm expected to bring more snow through Thursday, many people may be unable to drive for quite a while.

That’s where this good samaritan steps in.



“I know there’s going to be a lot of people that would want to get out and I know there’s not a lot of people from this area that are going to be out traveling needing to get places,” said Jeremy House, of Minot, said. “Like I said, I’ve lived here my whole life. I know how to drive in these conditions.”

House says he offers rides whenever he’s able to during big snowstorms.



“I’ve always believed that a difference starts with one person,” said House.

And he transports people at no cost to them.



“Give me a call,” said House. “Let me know and I will be there. I’ll pick them up. I’ll take them where they need to go. Get them home safe. Get them wherever they need to go safe.”



He says it feels great to help people get where they need to go.



“It makes me happy to know that I’m actually helping somebody and actually making a difference in somebody’s day.”



Although he knows he might be putting himself in unsafe situations by driving, he says it’s worth it.



“In my mind, it’s not about me, it’s about helping people.”

If you do venture out during the blizzard and find yourself in danger, there are a few things to know that could help keep you safe.



“The first and foremost safest thing to do is stay with the vehicle,” said Aaron Moss, the community outreach officer for the Minot Police Department. “As much as reasonably possible, stay with and in that vehicle and let help come to you. The danger increases exponentially if they actually try to get out of that vehicle and walk.”

There are also some things you need to keep in your car in case of emergencies.



“A shovel and even some additional cold-weather clothing is a good idea,” said Moss. “Keep a cell phone and keep a charger.”



If you find yourself stuck outside without a vehicle, Officer Moss says to seek shelter and call for help.

However, he says the best thing to do in this weather is to stay at home.

If you live in the Minot area and need a ride during the blizzard, you can call House at 701-946-0064.

He says to feel free to call or text if you need help day or night.