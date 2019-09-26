A family tradition: Tatting with Judy

Tatting is a tradition that’s been in the Hansen family for years. Done with a shuttle and thread, it’s a form of lace created with double stitching, rings and chains, and slipknots.

Judy Hansen, a Norwegian-Swedish woman from Rochester, Minnesota has been coming to the North Dakota Norsk Høstfest the last 30 years. Tatting has been in her family as long as she can remember. She said it’s called “the lost art” because it’s not done much anymore.

She learned this technique from her mother who taught the craft to all her children and grandchildren.

Judy says her grandson Jakoby is learning the craft of tatting at the age of 4. He said he loves the Norsk Høstfest.

