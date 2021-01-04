A few simple tricks to protect your plumbing this winter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’ve been lucky to have unseasonably warm temps so far this winter, but they may not stick around for long. And before the frigid cold comes, experts say you should prepare your home now.

Freezing temperatures can be a major threat to water lines in your home or business, which could lead to thousands of dollars in repairs. But one technician we spoke to says there are ways to prevent that from happening.

“The biggest thing you want to make sure is that you don’t have any air infiltration from outside to inside. Any place where, let’s say a dryer vent would go out the wall, outside hydrants.
Those high-efficiency furnaces, you want to make sure that they aren’t plugged up and no snow built up around them,” he said.

He says if temperatures are extreme, leave your faucet dripping. And if you are leaving your home for an extended period of time, make sure to leave your thermostat above 60 degrees

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Late Night Full Weather Forecast 1/3

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

College basketball

WDA Hockey

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 1/2/21

Minot State Womens Basketball set to tip off tomorrow

Minot State Men Basketball ready for season

Flasher underclassmen stepping up big

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Tom's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

12HIKES

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 1

NDC JAN 1

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/1/21

WDA Hockey 12-31

WDA Basketball 12-31

DLB Lakers Boys Basketball

Saint Marys Boys Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories