A few simple tricks to protect your plumbing this winter

We’ve been lucky to have unseasonably warm temps so far this winter, but they may not stick around for long. And before the frigid cold comes, experts say you should prepare your home now.

Freezing temperatures can be a major threat to water lines in your home or business, which could lead to thousands of dollars in repairs. But one technician we spoke to says there are ways to prevent that from happening.

“The biggest thing you want to make sure is that you don’t have any air infiltration from outside to inside. Any place where, let’s say a dryer vent would go out the wall, outside hydrants.

Those high-efficiency furnaces, you want to make sure that they aren’t plugged up and no snow built up around them,” he said.

He says if temperatures are extreme, leave your faucet dripping. And if you are leaving your home for an extended period of time, make sure to leave your thermostat above 60 degrees