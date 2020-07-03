A few things to remember while enjoying your 4th of July events

Medical staff in Williston want people to enjoy their 4th of July weekend, but also to keep a few things in mind.

If you’re going to be in a large crowd, it’s best if it’s an outdoor event, but if it’s inside, be sure to wear a mask.

Also remember the six feet rule, frequent hand washing and keeping personal items to yourself.

With a recent spike in COVID-19 numbers in the Williston area, staff says all of these things are more important than ever.

“In this area, people are getting sicker. In the past, it was more of an effect on the east coast, but now it’s actually moving in towards us and people do die. It’s more the elderly, people with diabetes, and heart disease, and lung disease, but we’re even seeing young healthy people get very sick so it’s not a laughing matter,” Primary Care Physician Lynn Nyquist said.

Nyquist says if you are feeling sick to not go out at all.