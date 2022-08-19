GARRISON, N.D. (KXNET) — A care facility in Garrison hit a home run for a diehard baseball fan and resident when they surprised him with tickets to watch the Minnesota Twins play.

Making dreams come true is the name of the game for the Benedictine living community in Garrison.

And that’s exactly what happened for long-time Twins fan Lynn Wahus.

“I’ll never forget it. It’s an experience of a lifetime,” said Lynn Wahus, a Benedictine Living Community resident.

Once a year, the assisted living program picks a resident to make a dream become a reality.

“Anyone who knows him knows he’s a huge Twins fan and he watches all the games. So, when we were talking about it this year, he was an obvious choice,” said Danielle Harris, the life enrichment coordinator at Benedictine Living Community.

Staff told Wahus about the tickets in May, and he started counting down the days until his big trip.

But what he didn’t know was that when he got off the airplane from Minot to Minneapolis, his grandson Troy would be there to share the experience with him.

“He lives in Wisconsin. And he came over and met us there. A surprise to me that he came, which was really good. It made the day a lot better,” said Wahus.

He said that being at Target field with his grandson was the absolute best, and something he will cherish forever.

“It was the perfect day and the perfect person,” said Harris.

Wahus added, “It was the chance of a lifetime you know. It’s amazing that it happened.”

The 90-year-old resident wants to thank the Benedictine living community staff members for making his lifelong dream come true.