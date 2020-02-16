A FREE Kindergarten Readiness Program Begins Second Year in ND

Early childhood education, It’s not something that everyone can afford or get access to in rural North Dakota, but one National Non-Profit Organization is entering its second year of making sure every child gets an equal opportunity at a headstart and local families are finding the benefits in it.

Waterford UPSTART is an online program that found it’s way to North Dakota a year ago to help families in rural areas help their four-year-olds prepare for Kindergarten, completely free.

“This really helps families that don’t have access to preschool, because of money. Preschool is pretty expensive and it really helps give a boost to those kids who don’t have a chance to go to preschool,” says Bismarck UPSTART Mom, Stephanie Ewert.

The program is quite simple 15 minutes a day for five days a week creates the groundwork for child development.

Brittany and Matthew Barraco’s son, Noah, first got involved 5-months ago, and already, he’s reading, writing and doing math on a 1st-grade level.

“We’ve watched him kind of work through it with the program as it takes it back a level or moves it around and just watching him actually get the skills, it’s just amazing to see the excitement he gets on his face,” Brittany Barraco says.

Waterford UPSTART is also offered in other states like Wyoming, Idaho, South Dakota and Montana and thanks to a $14.2 million federal grant from The United States Department of Education more than 2,500 lessons are provided. Along with a computer to complete them on.

“They make it fun and it takes a lot of the work off of us to be as creative and critical thinking wise as far as to get our kids to learn these concepts.” Matthew Barraco says.

