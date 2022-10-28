SAWYER, N.D. (KXNET) —Destination Dakota was in Sawyer on Friday. With a town of over 300 people, there isn’t much to find there.

However, those with businesses in the town say they love it. Taylor Aasen met with one local business owner there to talk more about why she enjoys her shop in Sawyer.

Correen Jones, owner and operator of the General Store in Sawyer, has owned the building for a year and has revamped the old building into a new store.

Inside, customers can purchase hot coffee, fresh sandwiches, or local handmade items.

Jones said the best part about her job is meeting new people.

“I’ve never been really outgoing or gregarious, but it’s really fun to sit and talk with people and find out what their stories are and I might have to write a book someday,” said Jones.

The General Store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. However, hours do vary. For more information visit their Facebook page.