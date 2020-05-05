A group in Bottineau are ‘axing’ for your help to pay it forward

Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum
As some parts of life slowly start getting back to normal…acts of kindness aren’t slowing down. A group of students at a small community college is doing their part to make an impact.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to get creative about finding ways to show their support for the communities they live in, which is exactly what an honor society at Dakota College at Bottineau decided to do.

“We have dedicated ourselves to immersing ourselves in the community and doing projects in the community that engages people of all ages,” said Dr. Zahra Moss.

Dr. Zahra Moss is the Advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She says when COVID-19 hit, they saw an opportunity to do something fun, and it involves their school’s image.

“We came up with the idea of “axing” people, and we’re axing them to pay it forward,” explained Dr. Moss.

So if you notice your front lawn decorated with a piece of chopped wood and signs with “DCB” on it…you’ve been axed.

The goal is to get people to make a small donation to have their yard cleared, and nominate someone else.

“So what we do with that money is we turn it into Bottineau Bucks that are Chambers Dollars and can be spent at any local business in Bottineau,” added Moss.

“It’s disheartening I guess because you don’t ever want to see, especially in a small community, you don’t want to see small business and family-owned businesses go down so doing that. So by doing that it just feels good to give them a boost,” said member of the honor society, Alexis Gullett.

Amy Gullett was one of the first homes to get axed. She said at first she was shocked to find the items scattered across her yard.

“I think it’s a great idea and I look forward to passing it on and finding the next yard to get these signs into,” she said.

So if you walk to the mailbox and notice a piece of wood in your yard…you know you’re being AXED to pay it forward.

The honor society will also be taking regular donations. All the money will go into the local economy.

