MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A center that addresses and supports the cultural, emotional, mental, social, and physical needs of Native people living in the area, is asking for your help.

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center is on Main Street in Mandan.

They are not only looking for council members but resources, networking relationships, and new friends.

Some of the current issues relate to fair housing, juvenile justice, and law enforcement interactions as well as healthy living.

Members share with KX News that getting involved and staying educated about what is happening in your community can result in good outcomes.

“So I think coming into this new year, and we’ve already kind of seen a lot of it happening just in these first couple months, is for one creating a safe community space for a lot of the different people who wants to voice their opinions on these things, but also giving them a place to really advocate for themselves. We’ve been helping quite a few individuals get involved with the legislative process, quite a few people lobbying for their own housing rights, and stuff like that. We have a few people involved with the health aspect which is letting us know what are some of the issues that are needed in that field as well. Whether that may be with the hospitals maybe it’s just signing up for insurance Honestly the biggest thing right now it’s just creating a good community for them to be able to stand up for themselves,” said Director of Community Outreach, Brianna Iron Road.

The next council meeting, which is open to all, will be next Tuesday and every Tuesday.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.