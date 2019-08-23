A Guest Visits the Bismarck Larks’ Cheerleaders

The Bismarck Larks’ cheerleaders had a special visitor.

These ladies spend the day at Touchmark Retirement community, but in the evenings during baseball season, you’ll catch them on the sidelines.

Today, they poured champagne and welcomed in guest, Greta Paulsen.

Paulsen is a part of a dance group called the ‘Poms’ out in Arizona. Her group used to cheer for a local softball team too, 40 years ago.

Paulsen says her team was the inspiration for the latest Diane Keaton movie, ‘Poms’. Paulsen is originally from North Dakota and said a friend told her she had to make this stop on her visit home.

She shares, “When she heard I was coming back, she said ‘Greta, you have got to go to a Larks game so you can see the Larkettes, because that’s the way your group started. And I came up here and the Larks had their last game on Sunday and I came on Thursday. So then I contacted Touchmark. I thought I’d like to meet these wonderful ladies here.”

Paulsen recommends everyone check out the movie, ‘Poms’.