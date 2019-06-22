A hands-on approach to history

150 years ago, before North Dakota was a state, the area we live in now was part of the Dakota Territory.

The military life from the ‘olden days’ is being preserved for today at a state park.

In the year 1867, Fort Stevenson was built as a supply depot on what was then the Missouri River.

“That was the main form of transportation back then, where hundreds of riverboats actually coming up the river past this location carrying freight of all kinds and even mules and everything else to supply the fort,” says Dick Messerly, Fort Stevenson Foundation President.

Règis de Trobriand was the commander in the first years of the fort’s operation and kept a detailed journal about what took place.

“His book is very detailed on all that happened at the fort for the 2.5 years he was here, so it’s kind of our bible on exactly what happened at the fort,” says Messerly.

The current Fort Stevenson State Park is built just a few miles away from the original location, which is now about 100 ft under Lake Sakakawea.

“We kind of lose track of our history if we don’t continue to bring it forward and allow people to take part in it,” says Messerly.

That’s why 27 years ago, they began holding Frontier Military Days at the fort to allow people to take part in the history.

“I just tell people little tidbits that I know about laundress life on the fort,” says Marlene Young, Laundress Reenactor.

Young has helped out at the event for the past 20 years and is the expert on old-fashioned clothes washing.

“I’m guessing they probably did it almost every day. A lot of times, their camps would be located closer to the water. They have to carry their own water, heat the water, make their own lye soap, so it was a very difficult job,” says Young.

The visitors can learn about topics that interest them most, whether it’s old guns, blacksmithing, or even sawing wood.

“We did the cross-cut saw here and some young kid, I suppose he was 10 years old goes, “man, that was a lot of work,” says Messerly.

Frontier Military Days: a hands-on approach to history.

It’s not too late to get a taste of the history.

The event runs from noon until 4:00 p.m. at Fort Stevenson State Park, just south of Garrison.