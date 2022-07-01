MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, two vehicles crashed head-on, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old male driving a Saturn Outlook was driving north on Highway 1806 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-150, driven by a 70-year-old man, head-on.

Both vehicles came to a stop in the center of the southbound lane.

The driver of the Saturn was transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was later transported by personal vehicle for minor injuries.