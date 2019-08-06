A Hot Afternoon With Dangerous Hail & Wind Possible

Today: Sunny and hot with highs in the 80s and 90s. The southerly wind will shift to become westerly and northwesterly at around 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. A marginal and a slight risk have been issued for central and eastern ND. Tennis ball size hail and gusts to 70 mph are possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: A stray morning shower or thunderstorm with decreasing clouds and much cooler highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.