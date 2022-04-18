The Easter Bunny stuck around town after being held up a bit due to the snowstorm.



Kids and families got to visit with the Easter Bunny on Monday at Aspire Credit Union in Minot.



There, 100 families got to pick up Easter treats that they were originally supposed to find at an outdoor egg hunt they signed up for last week.



They were all greeted by the Easter Bunny at the drive-thru pick-up.

“We’ve had a lot of smiles and a lot of waves. Nobody’s questioned that the Easter Bunny is hanging out with us today so that’s pretty cool,” Marketing Communications Coordinator Rianne Kuhn said with a laugh. “If anybody asks, it’s because he has a little bit of extra time until next Easter Sunday.



If you weren’t able to participate this year, Aspire Credit Union holds an Easter egg hunt every year.