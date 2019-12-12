A light history of the bright Capitol displays

Live Now
Every year, the 21-floor State Capitol building is lit up to celebrate Christmas, the New Year and the Fourth of July. People drive by, stop and take photos of the building to keep as memories.

But not everyone knows the history behind the light arrangements. 

It takes time and effort to create the annual window celebrations.

The first time the lights of selected offices were used as a design was December 19, 1934. However, the Christmas tree design began appearing in the mid-1940s. Some of the capital workmen began using colored paper on the north and south side window openings. They eventually began using plastic shades and the current shades have been in use since 1993. 

There are 44 windows used, 88 total, on each side using 20 red and 24 green shades to create the tree. 

Photo credit: Garry Redmann. History of the Christmas tree window lighting began in the mid-1940s using paper shades to color the north and south window openings.

It wasn’t until the 1970s that the New Year number tradition started on the north and south sides of the Capitol and, in the 1980s, showed up on all sides of the building.

This year’s Christmas tree window design has been on display since December 7th.

  • Photo Credit: Poppy Mills
  • Photo Credit: Poppy Mills

The Christmas tree will be displayed on both the North and South sides from now until the end of the year, at which time the display will change to display the numbers of the new year, “2020.”

