A local animal rescue needs your help

Tonight, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting their 4th annual Woofstock event at Buckstop Junction in Bismarck. The event will help the rescue take in more animals, and pay for vet bills that can cost them thousands of dollars a piece.

The Woofstock event has live performances, an auction, food trucks, face painting and more.

Organizers say this is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it will help many animals.

“We have dozens of calls every week but we aren’t able to take in animals because we are at capacity. We share them with other rescues in the area and often times they are at capacity too. One of our biggest obstacles is we can only take in money if we have financial help and fosters to help us do so,” said Katie Veidel, Furry Friends Event Fundraising Coordinator.

Last year they raised $22,000 from the event.

The event started at 4 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.