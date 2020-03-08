Live Now
A Local Bar Owner is Taking Action Against the Coronavirus

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, Jon Lakoduk, owner of The Tap Room and Saul’s in Minot, is not taking it lightly.

“We’re doing as much as we can to combat the COVID-19 virus just the same way we do with the flu-virus every year.” The Tap Room and Saul’s, Owner, Jon Lakoduk says.

Lakoduk made a public statement on Facebook outlining how he plans to keep himself and his customers safe from infection.

“It’s just making sure that we’re stepping up our cleaning regimens and making sure that we’re on top of sanitizing the tables as often as we can in high impact areas and just being extra vigilant in making sure that the bathrooms are clean and disinfected on a more regular basis than previously,” Lakoduk says.

He says he uses the hospital-grade disinfectant to clean the restrooms and is also taking it one step further by installing automatic hand sanitizers in both of his bar locations.

One local says whether it be coronavirus or any other virus, coming together as a community to keep things clean will only serve to protect us all.

“It’s a big variety of so many sicknesses that it’s just created this big bubble of germs and we just somehow have to get rid of it.” Local, Dan Klugh, says.

Lakoduk says other local businesses are taking action as well which is a positive for a cleaner Minot.

“We all need to keep our places clean and sanitary and we can just treat it like the flu and we’ll all get through this together,” Lakoduck says.

