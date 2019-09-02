A local Bed and Breakfast offers more than you think

A local bed and breakfast offers more than just a bed and your first meal of the day.

Kay Link owns and operates Kay’s Bed and Breakfast. She has been in business for 15 years and does everything from cleaning, cooking and booking rooms by herself.

“I love what I do. I love welcoming people into my home and getting to know them. Sometimes it is really hard when they leave and sometimes they come back. Many invite me to come to their homes,” said Link.

The entire house is a modern-day art gallery with 300 pieces done by her mother. And each room in the house represents a different part of her life.

“Tourism in North Dakota is doing well. We have a Lewis and Clark which many people have retraced, we got people’s attention because of the oil boom, and people go to the Badlands and Medora,” said Link.

Link says she couldn’t’ have made a better decision than opening a Bed and Breakfast.

Link has two guest rooms available and also stays in the house with the guests.

Address: 807 N 6th St, Bismarck, ND 58501

Phone: (701) 258-6877