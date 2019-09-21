A local car dealership hosts Operation Kidsafe event

Live Now
Parents got the chance to prepare for something they hope will never happen if their kids go missing. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, there were more than four hundred thousand entries for missing children in 2018.

Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac hosted an Operation Kidsafe event on Saturday.

The program is designed for parents to have their children fingerprinted, photos taken, and to gather other identifying information. Parents then hold onto the information so that they have it in case of an emergency and can submit it to law enforcement right away.

Organizers say more than 300 kids got fingerprinted and their photos were taken. They also say this is a great way to be safe, rather than sorry.

“Once your child is gone, do you have the fingerprints on hand? probably not. Do you have a proper picture that is going to properly identify them? probably not. This way the information is up to date so they have the proper information to get a jump start on a lead if they ever need it,” said Brady Schwan, Sales Manager.

If you missed the event, you can still get your kids fingerprinted and pictures on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Schwan Buick GMC in Mandan.

