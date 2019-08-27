A local chiropractor is catering to pregnant women and children

Maximized chiropractic in Bismarck specializes in prenatal and family chiropractic care.

Along with chiropractic care, they have three lactation counselors, birth planning, hydro massage beds, and a mini daycare.

It’s a family business that opened in 2013 and the owner says this center is needed in the community.

“We found that when we are able to care for a pregnant mom they tend to have better labor outcomes. Delivering a child can be extremely stressful and adding one more layer of making sure your body is functioning in the way that it should seem to really help,” said Dr. Alex Coleman, chiropractor.

