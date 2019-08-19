A local church helps kids get ready for school

Just in time for school, 100 kids were given the gear they need to start school. Legacy Church hosted its first-ever “Shoes of Hope” event for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Volunteers gave kids free name brand shoes, washed their feet, gave them haircuts and a bible.

Organizers say the theme of the event was inspired by another church in Florida. This event helps families who are in need of services that may not be able to afford them.

“We feel that a lot of these people haven’t heard about Jesus. So, we give them a bible and we talk about how Jesus washed the disciple’s feet. If we can reach one child through this event that Jesus matters and that he is here to take care of them, that’s what we are hoping for,” said Nita Jeromchek | Shoes of Hope leader.

Next year they would love to partner with a local school to help even more kids.