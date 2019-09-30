A local elementary school is taking advice from a mental health center to help students

Six teachers at Prairie Rose Elementary school are partnering with Mountain Plains Mental Health Technology Transfer Center.

Staff members are learning from an online program to improve mental health at school. They are learning ways to identify it and develop resources for kids throughout the day.

A local teacher says every person matters, and this training is a way to keep kids safe.

“Sometimes, it seems like it’s becoming more prevalent not just here in Dickinson, but we are hearing about it more and more. I think we want to take a more proactive approach to help our students if and when they should face those challenges. They can have some coping mechanisms if they should ever face that as they grow,” said Mandy Lubken, Second Grade teacher.

This is the first time the elementary is doing this. Training will end in December, but they hope to continue to meet regularly to keep these practices up in the classroom.

