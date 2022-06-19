Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, grandpas, and men out there today.

But do you know the history of Father’s Day? We will look back at the holiday.

Father’s Day was first celebrated in the United States when hundreds of men died in a mining accident on July 5, 1908, in West Virginia.

The daughter of a dedicated reverend, Grace Golden, proposed a Sunday service for all the men who lost their lives in the accident.

And In 1972, in the middle of a hard-fought presidential re-election campaign, Richard Nixon signed a proclamation making Father’s Day a federal holiday at last.

A father is a role model, guide, superhero, friend, and protector who stands by his children at all moments.

They are the ones who teach us the right value of life and pick us up when we fall and give us the strength to fight again.

The fathers right here in North Dakota have planted strong roots in our community.

Bismarck dad, Justin Walter, says he is so honored to be a father that he in return gifted his kids this year, a pool.

He says he bought the pool for his children to enjoy the day because without them he would not be able to celebrate this holiday

Walter shares that being a father is a privilege, and he gets to experience being a child again with his children.

So, we here at KX News wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day is a national holiday but is marked on different dates in accordance with their local traditions.