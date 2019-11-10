A local man is raising money to help families in need during the holidays

Cody Igoe is having a rummage sale to raise money for the BisMan Santa Dash Fundraiser.

It’s a local cause that provides food and gifts for families who may not otherwise have presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

Igoe is giving away free baby clothes, toys, and household necessities.

He also has a box for those who want to donate to the cause.

Igoe says the least he can do is give back to the community.

“It’s all family and friends that have given this stuff to us for our children when we had them. It’s just easier to find another good cause to pass it along too. We have been fortunate enough to have good friends and family our whole lives,” said Igoe.

Tomorrow is the last day of the fundraiser

You can pick up the items from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Address: 4022 England St. Bismarck, North Dakota 58504-8962