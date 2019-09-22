Live Now
A local man is using hats to educate people about geography and culture

Kim Schultz has more than 60 hats from around the world that he collected himself while traveling and others were given as gifts.

So far, he has traveled to over 14 countries in Europe, Asia, and the middle east. Now, 51 hats from his collection are on display at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

“I saw it as a way to connect the cultural teaching I was doing at school with my students. It brings people together better and it helps you understand where they are coming from and vice versa and it breaks down barriers,” said Schultz, owner of the collection.

The unique hat collection will be on display until December.
If you have a unique collection that you want to display, just contact the library.

