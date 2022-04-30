Bismarck’s 32 year old Tanner Germain, took being a wing man for his bestfriend to a whole new level.

Germain made a post on facebook advertising his 6 month old puppy, Toby, to the local puppy community.



The post stated that Toby was looking for a date and maybe just a new friend.



Germain told KX he was actually hoping to make some new friends for the 2 of them.



He says Toby is still in his puppy phase and socializing will teach him puppy etiquette ideally.



He did get a lot of feedback from the post and says he was excited to see that locals are so kind and willing to arrange some time for puppy dates.

Germain says Toby’s type is someone who like to share toys and treats.



He says he doesnt think he’s too picky and he loves everybody he meets.