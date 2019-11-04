A local priest celebrated his last masses this weekend in Bismarck

Pope Francis appointed Bishop-elect Austin Vetter to be Bishop of Helena, Montana.

He is the first native-born priest from the Diocese of Bismarck to ever become a bishop.

Vetter grew up in Linton and has been an ordained priest for 26 years.

Although he knows this is going to be a different experience, he says he didn’t think he would be as moved by all the love he has received this weekend.

“It has been so emotional. This is my farewell. It’s what I have been doing basically since I was named by Pope Francis I have been going to the parishes where I grew up to say thank you to them. This is my last weekend at the cathedral and it is much more emotional and I knew it was going to be but I didn’t think it was going to be this much emotion,” said Vetter.

He will be installed as bishop in Helena on November 20th at 3 pm.

