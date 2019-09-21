Live Now
A local resident gets honored at the Bismarck Marathon

The Bismarck Marathon brought hundreds of people to North Dakota, but one local man was awarded for his outstanding achievement.

Bismarck resident, Ross Tolstedt, has participated in the marathon for 30 consecutive years.

At 59 years old, he started in 1990 and runs the full 26.2 miles every year.

This year he completed the race in a little under five hours. Tolstedt says his goal isn’t time, it’s to complete it every fall and keep his streak alive.

“It’s just that last big blow out of the year before the snow comes, and to do something that the average person cant do. It’s just become a habit. I started doing it every September and 30 years later, here I am,” said Tolstedt.

If you plan to run your first marathon next year, Tolstedt says you should take it easy and don’t go out too fast.

