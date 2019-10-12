A local shelter is in need of dog walkers

If you love walking dogs, then the Central Dakota Humane Society has the job for you. The shelter is in need of volunteer dog walkers.

It’s a job shelters have a hard time filling, and that’s dog walkers.

“It’s nice to play with the animals and enjoy them, But, I am not in the position to have a dog because I don’t have the time to dedicate to really keeping one in the house,” said Stuart Rifas, volunteer dog walker.

But that doesn’t stop Stuart Rifas from going to the Humane Society to walk them for at least 15 to 20 minutes.

“Actually, it was my son’s idea that he wanted to come and visit the animals and we talked about this a few weeks ago. We found out in order to do that we had to come down and take the classes,” said Rifas.

Whether you have previous experience or not, if you want to be a dog walker you have to go through a training session.

“The training is once a month, and we talk about how to get animals in and out of the kennels, what kind of harness to use and just the importance of keeping tight leashes,” said Michelle Gayette, volunteer dog walker.

Volunteers do more than just walk the dogs, they interact with them, even if that means sitting in the kennels and comforting them.

“I do it because I feel that it’s so good for the dogs to have someone loving and to show them some love while they are here. So, when they go home that they know that people are good and willing to give them the love they deserve,” said Gayette.

Volunteers can start as early as age 13.

As for Rifas, volunteering is his way to make new furry friends.

The shelter is at full capacity with about 35 to 40 dogs and new ones are coming in daily.