A local store in New Town is expecting a huge crowd for it’s Halloween Party.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local store in New Town is expecting a huge crowd for it’s Halloween Party.

Jason’s Super Foods is launching their second annual Party this Thursday on Halloween night from four to eight. It’s free to everyone in the community, but donations are accepted and will go toward New Town schools and its head start programs.

Store owner Jason Tracy says they’re expecting a thousand to fifteen hundred people this year..
And the ultimate goal is to create a safe environment for both the kids and parents.

“So we’re going to do all sorts of stuff to hopefully keep the kids safe on Halloween night and somewhere where..for all the little ones that don’t or can’t walk around and get cold, they’ll have a spot to be able to enjoy the day” says Jason Tracy, Store Owner.

Jason also went on to thank meat department manager Ted Maroney for creating this big event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Umary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Umary Hockey"

High School Football 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.25.19"

High School Volleyball 10.25.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.25.19"

High School Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Swimming"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Stephanie Geiger"

MMA

Thumbnail for the video titled "MMA"

Cade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade"

Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dakota Friendship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Friendship"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Renaissance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renaissance"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

Sensory Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory Halloween"

Moose Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moose Attack"

Heaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaters"

Grand Prairie Inn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Prairie Inn"

Subway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subway"

Lady Nails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lady Nails"

Lagoons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lagoons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge