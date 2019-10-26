A local store in New Town is expecting a huge crowd for it’s Halloween Party.

Jason’s Super Foods is launching their second annual Party this Thursday on Halloween night from four to eight. It’s free to everyone in the community, but donations are accepted and will go toward New Town schools and its head start programs.

Store owner Jason Tracy says they’re expecting a thousand to fifteen hundred people this year..

And the ultimate goal is to create a safe environment for both the kids and parents.

“So we’re going to do all sorts of stuff to hopefully keep the kids safe on Halloween night and somewhere where..for all the little ones that don’t or can’t walk around and get cold, they’ll have a spot to be able to enjoy the day” says Jason Tracy, Store Owner.

Jason also went on to thank meat department manager Ted Maroney for creating this big event.