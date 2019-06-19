A local teen starts the first-ever North Dakota Curvy Girls Scoliosis Support Group

Life is what you make it and when one young girl was diagnosed with scoliosis. She decided to make it about other people, not about herself.

Alexis Thompson is an 11-year-old girl, who loves to dance, make artwork and hang out with friends. But last year her life changed when she least expected it.

“I was actually getting a dress altered and my seamstress was showing my mom that my shoulders were very uneven and that the amount of material that she had to take in was very different,” said Alexis Thompson.

That’s when her parents took her to a Shriners Outreach Clinic, and back x-rays showed Alexis had Scoliosis. Scoliosis is a condition in which the spine curves to the left or right.

“It’s tough seeing your kid go through things that hurt their feelings or just hurt their spirit a little bit. Because anytime you are different than someone else that can be tough. But she has handled herself with grace,” said Nicole Thompson, Mother of Alexis.

Her new mission is to spread awareness. She contacted the founder of the International Curvy Girls Scoliosis Support Groups to start a chapter.

It’s the first-ever support group in the state where girls can come together and support each other by going to hospital visits, shopping for clothes and overall raising awareness while battling Scoliosis.

“I knew that there were other girls in North Dakota that did know what I was going through because they had scoliosis themselves. So, I thought that bringing a chapter of curvy girls to North Dakota would be very important, said Alexis Thompson.

Only time will what the future holds for Alexis, in the meantime, she is making a difference for curvy girls everywhere.

The group is for girls 6-19 years old.

The first support group meeting will be Thursday at Life Expressions Family Chiropractic from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

For more information click here