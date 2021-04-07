A look at the new KX News app

If you have the KX news app downloaded on your phone, you’ll notice it recently got a facelift.

Here’s a closer look on how to navigate the latest features.

Once you get the app open, you’ll come across this home page which features the latest news on our website.

By clicking the “live” icon on the bottom right you can live stream all KX news casts, from Good Day Dakota—to Studio 701–to KX News at 9 on the CW

When a newscast is not happening, the live stream feature gives you updated weather reports.

And that’s just another highlight to this new look, You will now find KX news and our KX Storm weather apps have combined – so you can find all you need in one place.

Up on the left corner is a hamburger menu, this is the main way to navigate the app, by clicking on it, you’re able to navigate through our up-to-date news, videos, all-important weather radar.

Our KX cams, they let you see our live camera feeds from 9 locations from Bowman-to Harvey-to Watford City and beyond, it’s easy to see what the weathers like with just one click.

Have a story to share with us? We have a button for that.

Simply click it and you’ll be directed to your mail default with instructions on how to reach us about your story tip.

That’s not all …

If you’re looking for something specific, all you need to do is click the little magnifying glass on the upper right corner to get to our search bar.

Once there, type in what you are searching for.

And of course, don’t forget to click on those push notifications so you never miss a breaking news.