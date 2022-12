BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck and Mandan have been growing and expanding for years and because of that, so is real estate.

For Wednesday, we are splitting it into two parts: residential development and commercial development.

Residential development has added thousands of acres in the capital region and it will continue.

Joining Christina Randall is Ben Ehreth, who is the department director at the City of Bismarck’s, Community Development Department.