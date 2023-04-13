MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A vision since the 90s is finally a reality. Despite challenges, explosions, setbacks, and long hours, the finishing touches are being put on the $550 million medical campus. And the theme of the hospital is NEW everything.

“All of the ORs have new state-of-the-art equipment, new monitors, new everything. So we’re really excited” said a Trinity Prep Recovery Services RN.

The more than 800,000-square-foot campus is split in half. The north side is considered the medical office building, and the south half is home to the entire hospital. A connector hallway joins the two wings of the hospital.

The design lets natural light beam inside the facility from every angle. As you enter the hospital’s main entrance on the first floor, you are greeted with an open lobby, The Station coffee shop, cafeteria, and patient service lounges, like registration and discharge.

Up the escalators on floor two, is the emergency trauma center. This level is home to radiology, the surgical center, and the emergency room.

“We are going from a 13-room circle that is not all private, to a 24-bay private ER. That is designed to keep noise out, to allow technology in. To let those people, heal and bring families together to support someone in the midst of a trauma,” said Karen Zimmerman, the vice president of Patient Care Services.

Floor three is dedicated to family care, which hospital staff say, is one of the biggest improvements. All 13 labor and delivery rooms are private and spacious, the nic-u holds 22 beds and can accommodate twins and triplets. These walls are lined with photos of Trinity-born babies from a local photographer, giving the floor a personal and local feel.

“It’s those things, the little things for those neonates and those families to be together and to have some consistency and normalcy in this chaotic time,” said a pediatric nurse.

The fourth floor is where you’ll find the intensive care unit, medical nursing, and progressive care. Followed by the fifth floor which is the surgical nursing unit. The hospital has 147 beds, in private rooms. Advanced amenities are around every corner, with bereavement lounges, sexual assault victim rooms, and heated drive-up access to the hospital.

“This highlights what our staff does, the level that our staff works at every day, and the opportunity to grow our services, each one of them into what could be the next 20, 30, 40 years of care is an exciting prospect,” said Dr. Scott Knutson, chief of medical staff at Trinity Hospital.

The campus will be fully operational and open to patients in every department within weeks.